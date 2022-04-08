EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of EastGroup Properties worth $7,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EGP. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 21.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 744.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.44.

EGP traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,775. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.15 and a 52 week high of $229.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.22 and its 200-day moving average is $197.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 53.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.86.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $107.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.38 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 38.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.11%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

