Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $8.33 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1,200.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 130,215 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,052 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 34,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 23,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,481,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $310.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.77. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.87 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.46.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

