Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DYNT. TheStreet downgraded Dynatronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dynatronics in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.13.

NASDAQ DYNT opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of -0.06. Dynatronics has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter. Dynatronics had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Dynatronics by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 295,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynatronics (Get Rating)

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynatronics (DYNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.