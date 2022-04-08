Dynamic (DYN) Trading 7.9% Lower Over Last Week

Dynamic (DYN) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamic has a market cap of $1.60 million and $68.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dynamic has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,778.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,242.26 or 0.07579226 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.21 or 0.00264647 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $329.29 or 0.00769757 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00013718 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00097300 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.83 or 0.00516212 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006939 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.87 or 0.00401777 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

