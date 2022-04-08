DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €44.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €44.00 ($48.35) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($39.56) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €44.00 ($48.35) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($54.95) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($50.55) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.10 ($57.25) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €43.90 ($48.24).

Shares of ETR DWS traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €32.36 ($35.56). The company had a trading volume of 101,959 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion and a PE ratio of 8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €27.66 ($30.40) and a 1-year high of €41.88 ($46.02). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €33.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is €35.44.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

