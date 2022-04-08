Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) has been given a €40.00 ($43.96) price target by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 61.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DUE. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($49.45) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($45.05) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($49.45) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €46.45 ($51.05).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €24.74 ($27.19) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 21.38. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €26.98 ($29.65) and a twelve month high of €44.08 ($48.44). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of €32.37 and a 200-day moving average of €36.56.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

