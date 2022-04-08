Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 725 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,226 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AECOM were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 36.9% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,139,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,979,000 after acquiring an additional 307,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 31.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,139,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,158,000 after acquiring an additional 270,603 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at $15,554,000. Moore Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 416.1% during the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 221,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 178,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,298,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,901,000 after acquiring an additional 159,887 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

NYSE:ACM opened at $76.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.65. AECOM has a 12 month low of $58.36 and a 12 month high of $79.97.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

