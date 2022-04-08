Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 4,147 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2022

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYYGet Rating) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,147 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 69.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,382 shares of company stock worth $9,513,621 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.75.

SYY stock opened at $83.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $89.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 123.69%.

Sysco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

