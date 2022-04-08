Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 4,147 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,147 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 69.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,382 shares of company stock worth $9,513,621 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.75.

SYY stock opened at $83.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $89.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 123.69%.

Sysco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.