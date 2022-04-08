Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,777 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 20.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 50,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 218.5% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 388,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,501,000 after buying an additional 266,502 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the third quarter worth about $337,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 58,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 97,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

In other FormFactor news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $99,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $38.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.32. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $51.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FORM. B. Riley lowered their target price on FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

About FormFactor (Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.