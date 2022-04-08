Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,366,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,661,000 after buying an additional 2,088,717 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter worth $43,593,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1,413.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 565,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,697,000 after acquiring an additional 527,827 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter worth $19,553,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 186.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 536,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,529,000 after acquiring an additional 348,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHOO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

Steven Madden stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.17. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $51.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $578.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

