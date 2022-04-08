Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.06% of Oceaneering International worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 85,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 263,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -30.18 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.37. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $466.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.96 million. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Oceaneering International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

About Oceaneering International (Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.