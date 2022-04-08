Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $573,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

EMR opened at $95.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.58. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $86.72 and a 1 year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

