Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,982 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 677.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 23.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 10.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $88.02 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.50 and a 52 week high of $124.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.74.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

In related news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $29,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $71,391.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,779 shares of company stock worth $155,269 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Northcoast Research lowered Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.71 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.48.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

