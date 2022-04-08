Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Coherent were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coherent by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 825,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $206,548,000 after buying an additional 65,464 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 42.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 701,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $185,542,000 after purchasing an additional 210,489 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 1.8% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 671,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $167,889,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 11.8% during the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 626,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,589,000 after purchasing an additional 65,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 1.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 443,478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

COHR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coherent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Coherent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR opened at $269.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 1.39. Coherent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.04 and a 12-month high of $275.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $384.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.90 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of commercial, industrial, and scientific research applications. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

