Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Position in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,957 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in USA Truck were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USAK. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in USA Truck during the third quarter worth $3,568,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in USA Truck by 277.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 84,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 61,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in USA Truck by 66,335.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 20,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in USA Truck by 63.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 17,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

Get USA Truck alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USAK. Cowen upped their price objective on USA Truck from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stephens reduced their price objective on USA Truck from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on USA Truck in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ USAK opened at $15.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.89. USA Truck, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $29.09. The company has a market capitalization of $138.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.60. USA Truck had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $200.85 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that USA Truck, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

About USA Truck (Get Rating)

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the following segments: Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.