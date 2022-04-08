Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Coherent were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COHR. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coherent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Coherent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.00.

Shares of Coherent stock opened at $269.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 1.39. Coherent, Inc. has a one year low of $222.04 and a one year high of $275.79.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $384.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.90 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of commercial, industrial, and scientific research applications. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

