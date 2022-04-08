Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys Shares of 12,558 American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,953,000 after buying an additional 1,161,143 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,274,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John T. Rippel purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $56.92 on Friday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $42.82 and a one year high of $57.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.62 and its 200 day moving average is $53.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $272.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is presently 783.37%.

About American Campus Communities (Get Rating)

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

