Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 115.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 45.0% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.1% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 120,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $217.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.29. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $179.60 and a one year high of $244.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 62.96%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAP. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.65.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

