Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 13,479 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 401.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,479 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Teradata were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Teradata by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 220,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after purchasing an additional 32,555 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,134,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Teradata by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 15,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 22,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $1,106,215.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $111,120.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,848 shares of company stock valued at $2,853,912. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TDC opened at $47.50 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. Teradata had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TDC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradata has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA(Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ(Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.

