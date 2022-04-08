Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.90 Per Share

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON DIG opened at GBX 305 ($4.00) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £452.21 million and a PE ratio of 4.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 295.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 311.97. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 256 ($3.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 340.67 ($4.47). The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84.
