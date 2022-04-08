Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman Purchases 400 Shares of Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) Stock

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Rating) Director Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman bought 400 shares of Economic Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$126.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,439 shares in the company, valued at C$5,748,033.50.

EVT stock remained flat at $C$126.50 during trading on Friday. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463. Economic Investment Trust Limited has a one year low of C$116.00 and a one year high of C$136.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$129.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$126.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$710.37 million and a PE ratio of 2.46.

Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$39.34 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th.

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

