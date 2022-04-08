Duane D. Holloway Sells 40,346 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Stock

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) SVP Duane D. Holloway sold 40,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $1,521,447.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE X opened at $36.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.86. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.53.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). United States Steel had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 1.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of X. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at $536,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at $77,147,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on X shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

United States Steel Company Profile (Get Rating)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.