DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Holdings Boosted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,117,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,800,530,000 after buying an additional 998,570 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in DTE Energy by 337.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,015,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,468,000 after buying an additional 783,519 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 5,858.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,800,000 after buying an additional 438,318 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in DTE Energy by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 806,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,380,000 after purchasing an additional 400,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in DTE Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,257,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,704,459,000 after purchasing an additional 396,742 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DTE. UBS Group lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Edward Jones raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.90.

In other news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $199,600.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $58,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,350 shares of company stock valued at $537,461 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $136.33 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $107.38 and a 52 week high of $137.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.44.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 75.80%.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

