Driver Group (LON:DRV) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $39.78

Driver Group plc (LON:DRV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 39.78 ($0.52) and traded as low as GBX 27.86 ($0.37). Driver Group shares last traded at GBX 28.50 ($0.37), with a volume of 71,761 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £15.66 million and a PE ratio of 13.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 39.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 49.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Driver Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.71%.

In other Driver Group news, insider Mark Wheeler acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,114.75). Also, insider Peter Collini bought 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £4,995 ($6,550.82). Insiders acquired 93,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,849,500 in the last ninety days.

About Driver Group (LON:DRV)

Driver Group plc provides consultancy services to the engineering and construction industries worldwide. The company offers quantity surveying, planning/programming, quantum and planning expert, dispute avoidance/resolution, litigation support, contract administration, commercial advice/management, commercial and contract, delay analysis, pre-contract, project management, building information modelling, and training and seminar services.

