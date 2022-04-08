Driver Group (LON:DRV) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $39.78

Driver Group plc (LON:DRV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 39.78 ($0.52) and traded as low as GBX 27.86 ($0.37). Driver Group shares last traded at GBX 28.50 ($0.37), with a volume of 71,761 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of £15.66 million and a PE ratio of 13.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 39.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 49.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Driver Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.71%.
About Driver Group (LON:DRV)
Driver Group plc provides consultancy services to the engineering and construction industries worldwide. The company offers quantity surveying, planning/programming, quantum and planning expert, dispute avoidance/resolution, litigation support, contract administration, commercial advice/management, commercial and contract, delay analysis, pre-contract, project management, building information modelling, and training and seminar services.
See Also
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
Receive News & Ratings for Driver Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driver Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.