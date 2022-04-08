Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Trading Up 2.1%

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.95 and last traded at $35.78. Approximately 825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 481,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.06.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DRQ shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.60.

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $77.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.75 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 39.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. Dril-Quip’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Dril-Quip announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 11.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $184,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald M. Underwood sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $121,901.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRQ. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 75.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 309.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dril-Quip by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the first quarter worth $247,000.

Dril-Quip Company Profile (NYSE:DRQ)

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

