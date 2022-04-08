Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $33.01

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.01 and last traded at $33.01, with a volume of 464 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.48.

PLOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $760.90 million, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.11.

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $152.95 million for the quarter. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 5.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 88.55%.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, insider Keith Hagelin sold 2,540 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $91,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah C. Lauber sold 3,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $139,618.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,810 shares of company stock valued at $639,557. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,916,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,925,000 after buying an additional 509,825 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,159,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,358,000 after buying an additional 34,636 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $84,007,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after purchasing an additional 276,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 850,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

