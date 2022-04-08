Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DORM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dorman Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research upgraded Dorman Products from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

NASDAQ DORM opened at $95.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.33. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $88.43 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $398.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DORM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,764,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,014,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,149,000 after acquiring an additional 111,568 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $477,049,000 after acquiring an additional 98,211 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 725,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,919,000 after acquiring an additional 75,325 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorman Products (Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.