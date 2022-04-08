Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 129.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $10,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $642.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $413.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $468.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $480.73.

DPZ stock traded up $3.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $400.77. 6,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,014. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $415.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $471.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.62. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $378.46 and a 52-week high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 32.47%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

