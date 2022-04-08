Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,576,000 after buying an additional 1,249,146 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,855,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,960,563,000 after purchasing an additional 634,955 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,530,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,556,000 after purchasing an additional 223,675 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 29,216,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,226,000 after purchasing an additional 574,414 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 101.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.66.

BAC traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.39. 54,415,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,062,355. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.98.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

