Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $32.11 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 535,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,105,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 10.5% of Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAS. Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $411,892,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,286,000. Austin Asset Management Co Inc bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $19,410,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,395,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,974,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,525,000 after acquiring an additional 237,546 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,642. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.75 and a 200-day moving average of $58.26. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.45 and a one year high of $64.34.

