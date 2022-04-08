Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.44 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:KJAN)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:KJAN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 44,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January makes up approximately 0.5% of Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.20% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,366.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Acas LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Acas LLC now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 367.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 10,688 shares during the period.

Shares of KJAN traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $30.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,217. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.31. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $29.71 and a 12-month high of $32.59.

