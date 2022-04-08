Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of SPYV traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $41.87. 2,460,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,189,789. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.24 and a 52-week high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

