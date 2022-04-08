Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $869,000 in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:EOCT)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:EOCT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,000.

EOCT stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939. Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF-October has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.30.

