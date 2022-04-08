Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.12 Million in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,169,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,041,000 after purchasing an additional 521,418 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,280,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,029,000 after purchasing an additional 398,608 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 6,700,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,376,000 after purchasing an additional 331,491 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 3,768,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,760,000 after purchasing an additional 326,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 92.1% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 259,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 124,517 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPSB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.04. 1,641,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,706,042. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.79. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $29.97 and a 52 week high of $31.37.

