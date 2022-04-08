Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,622 Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 54.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,791,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,346,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,591,000 after acquiring an additional 126,823 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 116,073.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,298,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294,700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,730,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,284,000 after acquiring an additional 58,606 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 26.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,657,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,251,000 after buying an additional 548,389 shares during the period. 80.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.22.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,374 shares of company stock worth $895,464 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ES traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $92.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,930,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,191. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.6375 dividend. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.03%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

