Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,731 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,731 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000. Tesla comprises approximately 0.6% of Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,725 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 851 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 target price on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $942.74.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $11.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,057.26. 26,392,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,983,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $546.98 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 215.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $917.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $964.53.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total transaction of $3,267,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,121 shares of company stock valued at $62,619,390. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

