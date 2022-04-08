Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 13,491 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,677,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,688 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,358,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,858,000 after purchasing an additional 828,104 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 378.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,532 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,084,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,184,000 after acquiring an additional 162,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,909,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,698,000 after purchasing an additional 318,444 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,099,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,756,270. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.07 and a twelve month high of $46.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.46.

