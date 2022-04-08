Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 135,883 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 135,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,189,000. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July comprises approximately 1.4% of Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PJUL. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,392,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 2,189.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 307,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after acquiring an additional 294,051 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 64.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 334,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 130,892 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 137.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 173,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 100,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 279.6% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 135,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 100,005 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PJUL traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.64. The stock had a trading volume of 20,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,852. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July has a 52 week low of $29.11 and a 52 week high of $30.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.33.

