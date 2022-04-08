Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Lowered to Neutral at CIBC

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$3.25 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.52% from the stock’s current price.
DIV traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$3.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,835. The firm has a market capitalization of C$388.51 million and a PE ratio of 16.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.11. Diversified Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$2.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.92.
About Diversified Royalty (Get Rating)
