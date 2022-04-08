Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Lowered to Neutral at CIBC

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$3.25 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.52% from the stock’s current price.

DIV traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$3.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,835. The firm has a market capitalization of C$388.51 million and a PE ratio of 16.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.11. Diversified Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$2.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.92.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

