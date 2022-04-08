Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Stock Position Trimmed by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 646,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,995 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises 1.4% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $21,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $317,696,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $118,897,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,127,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,174,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,253,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,146,000 after buying an additional 47,615 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFIV stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.88. 157,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,737. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.44. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $35.63.

