Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,115,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 117.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $26.15 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $30.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.14.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.