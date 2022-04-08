DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Director Amy Butte Sells 5,000 Shares

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $288,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $54.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 30.39 and a quick ratio of 30.39. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $119.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

DOCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth about $797,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth about $64,571,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth about $561,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DigitalOcean by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,872,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,043,000 after buying an additional 739,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IA Venture Strategies Fund II LP bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at about $594,802,000. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalOcean Company Profile (Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

