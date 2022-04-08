DHT (NYSE:DHT) Trading 4.3% Higher

Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) traded up 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.52 and last traded at $6.52. 42,859 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,514,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DHT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.53.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.88 and a beta of -0.38.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. DHT had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. DHT’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of DHT by 15.7% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 444,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 60,270 shares during the period. VR Advisory Services Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DHT during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,260,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of DHT by 831.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 841,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 750,848 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in DHT by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 332,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 107,271 shares during the period. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT Company Profile (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

