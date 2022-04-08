Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Piper Sandler

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DVN. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Devon Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Devon Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.67.

NYSE:DVN opened at $60.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Devon Energy has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $63.26. The company has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.79.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.92%.

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $1,019,546.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $463,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,251 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,422. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 87,102.0% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $493,965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,896,256 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616,599 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $139,113,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $235,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,961,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $140,675,000 after buying an additional 2,561,560 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

