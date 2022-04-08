Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €26.50 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) has been given a €26.50 ($29.12) price objective by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.88% from the stock’s current price.

DTE has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €25.20 ($27.69) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($24.18) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays set a €23.00 ($25.27) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($23.08) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($23.41) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Telekom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €23.83 ($26.19).

FRA:DTE opened at €17.56 ($19.30) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €16.73 and its 200-day moving average is €16.56. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($13.98) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($19.92).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

