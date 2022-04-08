Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €5.20 by Barclays

Barclays set a €5.20 ($5.71) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €7.90 ($8.68) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.00 ($6.59) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.00 ($8.79) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($8.79) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.30 ($9.12) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €7.22 ($7.94).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

ETR:LHA opened at €6.93 ($7.62) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion and a PE ratio of -2.35. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €5.24 ($5.76) and a fifty-two week high of €11.72 ($12.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €7.04 and a 200-day moving average price of €6.59.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.