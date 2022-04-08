Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €185.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €185.00 ($203.30) price objective on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DB1 has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €171.20 ($188.13) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a €165.00 ($181.32) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €184.00 ($202.20) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €156.00 ($171.43) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($175.82) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €166.59 ($183.06).

DB1 stock opened at €165.50 ($181.87) on Thursday. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of €132.65 ($145.77) and a 52 week high of €166.30 ($182.75). The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €155.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €149.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.22.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

