Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates €75.00 Price Target for Kion Group (FRA:KGX)

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €75.00 ($82.42) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KGX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($59.34) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($105.49) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €84.00 ($92.31) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($101.10) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €102.00 ($112.09) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €92.54 ($101.69).

Shares of Kion Group stock opened at €54.76 ($60.18) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €72.79 and a 200 day moving average price of €85.24. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($63.59) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($89.91).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

