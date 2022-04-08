Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Target Price to SEK 108

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 118 to SEK 108 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SVNLY. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 85 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 118 to SEK 111 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.14.
Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) stock opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.93. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $13.95.
Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.
