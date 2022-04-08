Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Target Price to $52.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MGM. Macquarie increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.06.

MGM stock opened at $39.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.86. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.84.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Swartz purchased 5,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.13 per share, for a total transaction of $248,363.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

